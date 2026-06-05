Two Battery Gigafactories to Launch in Moscow in 2026

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Two Battery Gigafactories to Launch in Moscow in 2026

Moscow plans to launch two large gigafactories that are part of the energy storage systems production cluster in 2026. This was announced by the city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to Ixbt.com report .

These enterprises will be the largest production facilities in Russia, specializing primarily in supplying traction batteries for electric vehicles. The plan includes the production of lithium-ion cells, modules, and stationary energy storage systems at the plants. Production is scheduled to begin in September, with compact battery manufacturing starting in December.

Once the project reaches full capacity, the plants will be able to produce up to 33 million battery cells annually. This is expected to bring the regional electric vehicle industry to a completely new level.

Additionally, important memorandums on the development of electric transport were signed during the forum. In particular, Russia's first full-cycle center for testing and certifying energy storage systems will be established within the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone.

According to Sobyanin, the current lack of such centers forces manufacturers to send their products abroad. The new center will help reduce project timelines and costs, accelerating the development of the industry.

GigafactoryBatteryElectric VehicleTechnologyMoscow
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Abror Shuhratov
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