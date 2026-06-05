Heat Intensifies Over the Weekend

·45·Uzbekistan
Heat Intensifies Over the Weekend

In Uzbekistan, the air will begin to warm up again by the end of the week. According to meteorologists, dry and relatively hot weather will prevail in most regions of the republic over the weekend.

According to Uzhydromet forecasts, short-term rain and thunderstorms may occur in some areas on June 5. In particular, the likelihood of precipitation remains in the Tashkent, Samarkand, Kashkadarya, and Surkhandarya regions, as well as in some districts of the Fergana Valley.

In the rest of the country, mostly dry weather is expected, with daytime temperatures around 28-33 degrees. In southern regions, the air may heat up to 36 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in most of the country on June 6 and 7. Only in the Fergana Valley and some areas of Karakalpakstan may short-term rain occur.

Experts note that temperatures will gradually rise over the weekend, reaching 34-37 degrees in some places by Sunday.

Wind speed will range from 7 to 12 meters per second. In some areas, winds may strengthen, causing dust storms. In the north of the republic, wind speeds may reach 20-22 meters per second.

Rain and thunderstorms will persist in mountainous and foothill areas. There is also a risk of flash floods and flooding in some places.

In Tashkent, short-term rain is possible in the second half of the day today. However, dry weather is expected in the capital on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures rising to 36 degrees.

According to meteorologists, air temperatures may approach extreme levels on some days during the current summer season. During the hottest periods of summer, temperatures are expected to reach up to 44 degrees in some areas, and up to 47 degrees in desert and southern regions.

UzbekistanTashkentSamarkandFergana ValleyKarakalpakstan
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Kamola Shuhratova
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