Bitcoin Price Drops Below $62,000 Amid Zcash Network Glitch

·248·Economy
Bitcoin Price Drops Below $62,000 Amid Zcash Network Glitch

Ahead of the release of key US labor market data, Bitcoin prices continued to decline, falling below the $62,000 level. Investors are awaiting economic indicators that could influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions. According to Coindesk.com reports .

Against the backdrop of a general downturn in the cryptocurrency market, a technical glitch detected in the Zcash network has also caused concern among traders. This error has once again brought discussions about the security of privacy-focused crypto assets to the forefront.

Currently, Bitcoin and other major crypto assets, including Ethereum and Solana, are losing value. Market participants are closely monitoring changes in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices, as well as inflation rates in the global economy.

Analysts believe that if the labor market report comes in stronger than expected, the USD value could rise, putting additional pressure on Bitcoin prices. Conversely, signs of an economic slowdown could potentially trigger a new wave of growth in the crypto market.

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