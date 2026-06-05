Rules for Paying Bus Fares in Uzbekistan Are Changing

New changes are being introduced to the procedure for using public transport in Uzbekistan.

According to reports, from September 1, the rules for paying bus fares will be updated. Henceforth, passengers must pay the fare immediately upon boarding. Otherwise, they may be considered fare evaders.

Administrative liability has also been established for passengers who fail to comply with the rule, with a fine amounting to one-tenth of the BRM. According to current calculations, this sum amounts to 41,200 soums.

According to officials, this innovation is aimed at improving payment discipline and service quality in public transport.

Furthermore, it is planned to integrate the payment system for buses, metro, and suburban electric trains into a single platform in the future. This is expected to create a more convenient and faster payment system for passengers.