5G Launch in Russia Will Be Imperceptible to Ordinary Users

·53·Technology
5G Launch in Russia Will Be Imperceptible to Ordinary Users

MegaFon CEO Khachatur Pombukhchan assessed expectations regarding the introduction of 5G technology. According to him, launching the new standard on existing frequencies will increase data transfer speeds by only 18–20%. This is a virtually imperceptible change for ordinary users. As reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, only about 10% of subscriber devices in Russia support the 5G standard. Additionally, Apple and Samsung have not yet unlocked the 5G function for this region. Many smartphones from Chinese manufacturers also cannot operate in the allocated 4.63–4.99 GHz range.

Pombukhchan called operators' advertisements about 5G becoming available to everyone soon mere "hype." He emphasized that the main advantages of the new standard—low latency and high-speed transmission of large data volumes—will be more beneficial for corporate clients, smart cities, telemedicine, and autonomous vehicles.

The mass development of the 5G network in Russia is expected to begin in a year and a half, once the production of local telecommunications equipment is established. Initially, the network will be deployed in crowded places such as large cities, stadiums, and parks.

According to data, the total capital expenditures of Russian operators for creating 5G infrastructure until 2036 may exceed 335 billion rubles. Of this, 286 billion rubles will be directed directly to the consumer segment (B2C).

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Abror Shuhratov
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