Lada Granta to be equipped with CVT like Lada Vesta

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Lada Granta to be equipped with CVT like Lada Vesta

Russia's most popular car, the Lada Granta, will receive a new type of transmission in the coming years. According to AvtoVAZ CEO Maxim Sokolov, the model will be fitted with a WLY CVT, similar to the Lada Vesta. This was reported by Ixbt.com news source.

Engineers had to make significant technical changes to adapt this transmission to the Granta model. Initially, the unit did not fit under the hood, so not only the CVT housing but also some body panels of the car were redesigned.

The new transmission will work exclusively with the 8-valve engine producing 90 horsepower. According to Sokolov, this combination ensures long-term durability of the unit, with its service life close to that of the engine.

It will take some time to adapt the production lines and complete all testing procedures. Therefore, Lada Granta cars equipped with a CVT are scheduled to enter the assembly line in the first half of 2027.

AvtoVAZLada GrantaLada VestaCVTAutomobile
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Abror Shuhratov
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