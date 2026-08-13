“Advance payment” is now “prepayment”: Some words to change in Uzbekistan

It has been proposed that some foreign terms used in Uzbekistan’s legal documents be replaced with Uzbek equivalents. The bill was adopted by the Legislative Chamber in its third reading and sent to the Senate.

Which words will change? Under the new procedure, a number of terms will be used as follows:

Advance payment — prepayment

Marking — labeling

Route — direction

Traffic light — road lamp

Coworking — work center

Password — O‘ron

Progressive — advanced

Also to be used in laws

Deputy Barno Berdiyeva noted that the current legislation is undergoing a complete review, and the terminology in the relevant documents is also being updated.

The goal is to standardize legal terminology and eliminate ambiguities in its use.

The Senate is now expected to consider these changes.