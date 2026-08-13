“Advance payment” is now “prepayment”: Some words to change in Uzbekistan
It has been proposed that some foreign terms used in Uzbekistan’s legal documents be replaced with Uzbek equivalents. The bill was adopted by the Legislative Chamber in its third reading and sent to the Senate.
Which words will change? Under the new procedure, a number of terms will be used as follows:
Advance payment — prepayment
Marking — labeling
Route — direction
Traffic light — road lamp
Coworking — work center
Password — O‘ron
Progressive — advanced
Also to be used in laws
Deputy Barno Berdiyeva noted that the current legislation is undergoing a complete review, and the terminology in the relevant documents is also being updated.
The goal is to standardize legal terminology and eliminate ambiguities in its use.
The Senate is now expected to consider these changes.
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