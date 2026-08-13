28 tons of vegetables imported from Uzbekistan returned

Kyrgyzstan refused to allow 28 tons of vegetables imported from Uzbekistan into the country. The shipment was inspected at the “Qizil-Qiya — highway” phytosanitary control post.

What was the reason?

During an inspection of 23 tons of onions and 5 tons of carrots, specialists found that the product packaging lacked mandatory labeling.

Due to the violation, the entire shipment was sent back to Uzbekistan.

What requirement was violated?

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Agriculture, importing quarantine-controlled products without the required labeling violates the unified quarantine and phytosanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union.

As a result, the 28 tons of vegetables were returned to the country of export.

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