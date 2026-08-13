What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for 14 August.

In the city of Tashkent, the weather will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 24-26 degrees at night and 38-40 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm Region, the weather will be partly cloudy and variable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees at night and 35-40 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night, reaching 27-30 degrees in some desert areas, and 37-42 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Samarkand, Jizzakh and Syrdarya regions, the weather will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night and 35-40 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night and 37-42 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions, the weather will be partly cloudy and variable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night and 35-40 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the republic, the weather will be partly cloudy and variable in some areas. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some places. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees at night and 28-33 degrees during the day.