Dispute Over Davide Frattesi Transfer Resolved

The final days of the transfer window in football are often full of unexpected situations. According to Goal.com, a tense situation arose in Italy’s top flight between Inter and Lazio over the transfer of midfielder Davide Frattesi, but it was resolved at the last minute. Although the parties had initially reached an agreement, the intervention of official bodies changed everything. Goal.com reports .

Inter and Lazio had reportedly reached an initial agreement over the player’s transfer on August 13. Under the proposed deal, Davide Frattesi would join the Rome club on loan for €1 million, with an option to buy for €14 million. The option was due to become mandatory if Lazio finished 10th in Serie A or if the player made a certain number of appearances. Inter would also retain the right to 50% of any future sale.

Transfer obstacle and changes to the agreement

However, early on August 14, Serie A authorities blocked the deal. The problem arose because Lazio’s transfer activity is currently restricted and the club must maintain a zero balance. The Via Rosellini office objected specifically to the mandatory purchase clause. The club, led by Claudio Lotito, could not guarantee a zero balance for the transfer window in advance once the €14 million obligation was triggered.

The deal stalled because of issues related to financial ratios and squad-cost limits. As a result, Inter’s management, particularly Giuseppe Marotta, expressed serious dissatisfaction with the situation. The player and his representatives were left at the airport while preparing to fly from Milan to Rome, and were forced to watch their booked flight depart without them.

New formula and final agreement

Lazio’s management entered urgent negotiations to ease the situation and devised a new formula to resolve the issue. As a result, the parties managed to amend the terms of the agreement, allowing Davide Frattesi to fly to Rome.

Under the new agreement, the transfer is proceeding on the following terms:

The loan fee was increased from €1 million to €5 million;

The purchase option was reduced from €14 million to €10 million plus bonuses;

Inter will continue to retain 50% of the profit from any future transfer.

Thus, the long-running transfer saga, which sparked numerous disputes, has finally come to an end, and the midfielder will continue his career with the Biancocelesti.