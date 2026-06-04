New Delhi Hotel Fire Claims 21 Lives

·27·World
New Delhi Hotel Fire Claims 21 Lives

On June 3, a major fire broke out at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar district of southern New Delhi. The incident spread rapidly, leading to severe consequences.

According to official reports, the tragedy resulted in 21 fatalities and 47 injuries of varying severity. It is reported that more than 15 foreign nationals are among the victims.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started while lighting an electric stove in the hotel restaurant. Flames quickly engulfed the building, and the fact that it occurred while guests were sleeping worsened the situation.

Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene. Eight fire engines were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which was fully put out after extensive efforts.

Relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and announced financial aid and compensation for the victims.

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New Delhi Hotel Fire Claims 21 Lives – Zamin.uz, 04.06.2026