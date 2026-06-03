Elephants' Unique 'Parenting Method' Sparks Discussion on Social Media

A recent video circulating on social media has captured the attention of millions of users. It shows a mother elephant gently nudging her calf forward to greet another adult elephant.

The scene in the video reminded many of human etiquette and upbringing traditions. Some users jokingly commented that elephant calves are also obliged to visit their mother's friends.

Experts note that this behavior is not accidental. Elephants teach the younger generation to interact with adults from an early age to strengthen social bonds and build mutual trust within the herd.

Scientists emphasize that elephants are among the most social and intelligent animals in the world. They recognize family members, care for one another, and display complex emotions. Therefore, such 'greeting rituals' play a crucial role in maintaining herd cohesion.