Unusual Melody from Plastic Bottles Amazes Everyone (Video)

·77·World
Unusual Melody from Plastic Bottles Amazes Everyone (Video)

German musician Vivi Vassileva presents an extraordinary performance that astonishes the audience on stage. Standing before a symphony orchestra, she transforms ordinary plastic bottles into musical instruments to play unique melodies.

This project, created by composer Gregor Mayrhofer, is titled 'Recycling Concerto'. The work highlights one of the most pressing issues of our time: plastic pollution on our planet. Through this, music becomes not only art but also a tool for ecological awareness.

During her performances, Vivi Vassileva precisely adjusts the air pressure inside the plastic bottles to match specific notes. By striking them in various ways, she produces unusual yet remarkably harmonious and resonant sounds. As a result, the audience witnesses firsthand how a work of art can be created from simple waste.

This project is a vivid example of the harmony between art and ecology, which not only amazes the audience but also inspires them to change their attitude towards the environment.

Vivi VassilevaGregor MayrhoferRecycling Concerto
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