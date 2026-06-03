Zelenskyy Says He Is Ready for Direct Talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to begin direct negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He believes that in the effort to end the war, Ukraine should not wait for the US to resolve all conflicts around the world.

Zelenskyy's statement comes against a backdrop of complex international politics. Recently, Washington's attention has been focused on several major issues. According to the Ukrainian leader, the situation with Iran is currently the number one issue for the US, while Ukraine has become one of the issues waiting in line amid these problems.

"Currently, the number one issue for the US is Iran, and Ukraine is next in line among these issues," Zelenskyy said.

These words indicate that although Kyiv considers Washington's assistance vital, it does not wish to act solely based on the external political agenda. The President of Ukraine implies that a more proactive stance must be taken on ending the war.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that he views the US as the most powerful party capable of influencing Russia. In his opinion, it is Washington that possesses the greatest political and diplomatic leverage to urge Putin to end the war.

"I truly believe that the US is the most powerful party that can urge Putin to end the war," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy's expression of readiness for direct talks with Putin shows that the Ukrainian side is not ruling out a diplomatic path. As the war continues, every day brings new casualties, destruction, and economic losses. Therefore, any channel of communication that could lead to peace is of great importance.

Of course, direct negotiations will not be an easy process. The level of trust between Moscow and Kyiv is extremely low. The parties' positions differ sharply regarding conditions, security guarantees, territorial issues, and the post-war political order. However, the prospect of initiating political dialogue is naturally causing significant discussion in the international arena.

Zelenskyy's statement leads to this conclusion: Ukraine continues to rely on US assistance but does not believe that waiting solely for Washington's agenda is the right way to end the war. Kyiv is signaling its readiness to take independent diplomatic action regarding its own fate.

This position could further invigorate political processes surrounding Ukraine in the future. Because any signal regarding direct negotiations is closely monitored not only by Kyiv and Moscow but also by Washington, Brussels, and other international centers.

For now, the main question remains open: will real negotiations begin between Putin and Zelenskyy, or will this statement remain a political signal aimed at increasing diplomatic pressure to end the war?

One thing is certain: Ukraine is once again demonstrating that it does not want the war to continue indefinitely. Now, how Moscow and Washington respond to this statement is of crucial importance.