Today, the attention of the global community and mass media is focused on unexpected events. Recent incidents in St. Petersburg, Russia, and their coverage in local media remain at the center of attention for international analysts. In particular, the presentation of this topic on the country's largest central TV channels was carried out in a distinctive manner.

Leading Russian state media outlets, including Rossiya 1, Channel One, and NTV, chose to omit reports about drone attacks around St. Petersburg from their morning and afternoon news programs.

The main news programs broadcast from 08:00 to 15:00 featured entirely different events on the agenda. Specifically, the following topics took center stage in the news feed:

Meetings within the framework of the prestigious St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF);

Details of the attack on a passenger bus in the settlement of Yenakiieve;

Ongoing intense military clashes in the Middle East region.

What happened in St. Petersburg? Statements from the parties

Officials from Ukraine and Russia have put forward varying information and claims regarding this attack. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his address that the "St. Petersburg oil terminal" was selected as a target and struck. Additionally, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are circulating claims that the "Boykiy" military corvette, located in the Kronstadt area and currently undergoing repairs, caught fire.

Official response: According to official information provided by the Governor of St. Petersburg, the drone attack targeted infrastructure facilities in the Kronshtadtsky, Kirovsky, and Krasnoselsky districts. As a result of the incident, four citizens sustained injuries of varying severity, and several buildings and structures were damaged. However, Russian officials have not confirmed reports of damage to the local oil terminal.

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