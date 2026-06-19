Mysterious Blue Creatures Appear on Welsh Coasts

An unusual phenomenon has caught the attention of locals and tourists on the coasts of Wales. Hundreds of small, bright blue marine creatures have washed ashore with the waves, according to the BBC.

These organisms are known in science as "bytheca" or "wind-swimmers." They have been found in abundance on beaches in Anglesey, Gwynedd, and Tenby, sparking widespread curiosity due to their appearance.

Experts state that these creatures belong to a colony of hydrozoans, a type closely related to sea anemones and corals. Their most distinctive feature is a sail-like structure at the top of their body, which they use to move via wind and water currents.

According to experts, these creatures typically wash ashore more frequently during autumn and winter. During this period, strong ocean currents and storms carry them from distant regions. They are usually around 7 centimeters long, and in some cases, thousands can wash up simultaneously.

Locals say that under the sunlight, the blue color of these creatures becomes even more vivid, creating a stunning sight. As a result, they have become a center of attention for those strolling along the beach.

However, experts warn that there are precautions to take despite the beautiful scenery. According to marine biologist Frankie Hobron from the Anglesey Sea Zoo, these creatures resemble the famous Portuguese man o' war. Although smaller, they possess stinging cells.

It is noted that because the skin on human hands is thick, a touch may not always be felt. However, if they touch the lips, face, or other sensitive body parts, they may cause stinging, itching, and mild pain.