Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate

Reports have emerged that Spanish national team player Lamine Yamal requested special conditions for himself during the World Cup. According to the Spanish press, the 19-year-old player asked the Spanish Football Federation for a private room to stay with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia.

The source states that Yamal believes being with Ines Garcia has a positive impact on his mood, mental preparation, and performance. For this reason, he requested permission to stay with his girlfriend during the World Cup.

However, this report has not yet been officially confirmed. Neither the Spanish Football Federation nor Lamine Yamal have issued a statement on the matter. Nevertheless, the information has spread widely on social media and sparked much debate.