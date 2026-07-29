Is the Earth spinning faster? One of the shortest days in history recorded

Scientists report that in July 2026, Earth experienced one of the shortest days in recent years. This phenomenon is explained by the fact that the planet's rotation speed around its axis was slightly higher than usual.

According to expert calculations, on this day, Earth completed a full rotation approximately 0.65 milliseconds faster than the usual 24 hours. This difference is imperceptible to humans, as it amounts to a thousandth of a second. However, such changes are significant for high-precision timekeeping systems.

Scientists note that Earth's rotation speed is not constant. It fluctuates slightly due to atmospheric processes, ocean currents, the Moon's gravitational pull, and natural processes occurring within the planet's interior. Therefore, the length of a day can sometimes shorten or lengthen by a few milliseconds.

Experts note that several such acceleration events in Earth's rotation have been observed since 2020. However, this does not mean that the Earth has begun to spin faster permanently. On the contrary, from a long-term perspective, the planet's rotation is gradually slowing down. Current accelerations are considered short-term natural fluctuations.

Such minor differences have almost no impact on daily human life. However, in systems requiring high precision, such as GPS navigation, satellites, telecommunications networks, and atomic clocks, even milliseconds are of great importance. For this reason, international time services monitor Earth's rotation regularly and take measures to coordinate timekeeping when necessary.