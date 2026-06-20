Norway brings over 1 ton of food and its own chef to the USA

·1·World
Norway brings over 1 ton of food and its own chef to the USA

At the World Cup taking place in North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico), every team is paying attention to the smallest details, not only on the field but also off it, to achieve success. According to the famous «Diario AS» publication, the Norwegian national team has brought a huge amount of national products across the ocean to keep the players' physical condition and nutritional diet at an ideal level.

List of 'strategic cargo' brought to Greensboro

The Norwegians delivered to their headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, more than 1 ton of special food products. These products help the athletes adapt to the US climate and maintain their familiar diet:

Product Name

Quantity / Weight

Importance

Oranges

6,000 pieces

Source of Vitamin C and quick energy

Atlantic salmon and white fish

300 kg

High-quality protein necessary for muscle recovery

National brown cheese (Brunost)

116 kg

A traditional and favorite carbohydrate-rich product for Scandinavians

Personal chef's supervision

To ensure that local and fast food in the USA does not cause discomfort for the players and to avoid loss of weight control, a personal chef has also arrived from Norway with the team. Throughout the tournament, he will personally prepare all meals using only imported products, based on the players' individual workloads and recovery schedules.

Tournament status: A confident start

It is evident that such a professional approach to nutrition and physical recovery has already begun to pay off:

  • Round 1 result: In the first round of the group stage, Norway crushed the Iraq national team 4:1 in score.

  • Group position: Following this large and confident victory, the Norwegians are clearly leading their group.

Sports nutritionists' commentary:

Sudden changes in climate and nutrition during major tournaments are a great stress for an athlete's body. Products like Atlantic fish and national brown cheese provide Norwegian players not only with necessary calories but also with psychological peace (a sense of home). Such meticulousness of the national team indicates their ambition to go very far in the 2026 World Cup.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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