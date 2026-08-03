Singer Who Believes They Are a Horse Astounds Millions

·339·World
Singer Who Believes They Are a Horse Astounds Millions

gaining fame on social media with a unique persona, Horsegirl performing under the nickname, has once again become the center of discussion. The strangest thing about her is that the artist appears in almost all her performances and interviews wearing a horse mask.

According to reports, the German-born singer rarely reveals her true face to the public. She has not yet given a clear explanation as to why she chose the horse persona.

However, in one of her interviews, she humorously stated that she was born a horse on a farm named "Sun Shine" . Recently, in an interview with BBC Sounds, she made an even more surprising appearance. Answering some questions not in human language, but by imitating horse neighs, the singer even claimed that she had "learned the horse language".

HorsegirlBBC SoundsSun Shine
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