School Murder: 14-Year-Old Teen Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison

A 14-year-old teenager in Malaysia is accused of stabbing a schoolmate multiple times, causing her death. If found guilty by the court, he could face 30 to 40 years in prison, as well as canning in accordance with the country's legislation. This was reported by BBC .

It is reported that the horrific crime took place in October 2025 at a school on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. 16-year-old Yap Shing Xuen was found unconscious in a school restroom with multiple stab wounds to various parts of her body. Law enforcement officers detained the suspect, who was 14 years old at the time. However, he did not plead guilty during the investigation. If the court proves his guilt, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

According to the investigation, after the incident, police stated that social media may have influenced the teenage suspect's behavior to some extent. A letter was also found in his possession at the time of his arrest. The alleged content of this letter further fueled debates about the potential impact of social media and the online environment on this crime.

In accordance with Malaysian legislation, the suspect's identity is not disclosed because he is a minor. Also, due to his age, the death penalty cannot be applied to him. The country's legislation also establishes that the age of criminal responsibility starts at 10 years old.

Following this tragedy, youth violence and the influence of social media were widely discussed in the country once again. When Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was asked about this specific incident and cases of violence observed in schools in 2025, he emphasized that a large part of the problems is related to the uncontrolled use of mobile phones and social media. At the same time, he stated that stricter measures would be taken to prevent such incidents.

Shortly after, country officials introduced new regulations aimed at strengthening children's safety and protecting them from the influence of harmful online content. In particular, starting in June of this year, children under 16 in Malaysia are banned from opening personal accounts on social media. This decision is assessed as an important step aimed at protecting children from risks in the digital environment.