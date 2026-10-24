A giant rice variety standing 2.2 meters tall, taller than a person, has been grown in China

A crop that caused a real sensation in the agricultural sector has been grown in experimental fields in China's Hunan province. Created by local breeders and scientists, the new hybrid rice stalks reached a full 2.2 meters in height this autumn season.

This figure is not only twice as high as conventional rice varieties, but also significantly taller than the average human height.

"Giant Rice": A miracle of science and breeding

This unusual result is the culmination of years of scientific research and complex crossbreeding experiments:

Record-breaking height: While ordinary rice stalks range between 80–120 centimeters, the newly crossbred variety in the fields of Hunan has acquired a tree-like appearance of 2.2 meters;

Sturdy stalks and high yield: The excessive height of the stalk does not cause it to lodge due to wind or weight — breeders have developed its root and body system to be specially resilient;

Higher grain capacity: The largeness of the stalk allows for significantly more rice grains to ripen in each panicle than usual, serving to multiply the total yield obtained from the area.

Food security and the significance of China's experience

China is considered one of the most advanced centers in the world for agrotechnology, breeding, and ensuring food security: