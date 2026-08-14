Chinese Man Fakes His Death to Escape Prison

·43·World
Chinese Man Fakes His Death to Escape Prison

In China’s Hunan Province, a man staged his own death to avoid responsibility for driving while drunk. However, the elaborate plan was exposed during a police investigation, and he was arrested.

According to Chinese police, the suspect, identified only by the surname Xi, was recently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. During the investigation, authorities discovered that he had previously driven drunk and without a license on two occasions.

After being caught for the third time, the man, fearing a prison sentence, decided to fake his own death to evade punishment. He also enlisted the help of family members to carry out the plan.

According to police, the suspect bought a coffin in advance, scattered empty medicine bottles around his home, and created the impression that he had died after taking an excessive amount of medication.

The funeral was staged as well

According to the plan, the man’s mother and grandmother covered his face with a cloth during the funeral. They told neighbors that his face had been severely disfigured by the medication.

An emergency funeral was held that same day. However, the man had secretly fled to another province by then.

After identifying a series of suspicious circumstances, investigators began checking the true details of the incident. They found that the coffin had supposedly been purchased before the death, no ambulance had been called, the police had not been notified, and there was no official record of the death or burial.

After interviewing neighbors and reviewing surveillance camera footage, police determined that the man was alive. He was subsequently arrested in another area.

The court sentenced the man to five months in prison and fined him 20,000 yuan. His mother and grandmother, who were suspected of hiding him and helping conceal information from law enforcement, also faced legal proceedings. Thus, the man’s plan to stage his own death to escape prison was exposed through information from neighbors and surveillance camera footage.

Shunday qilib, qamoqdan qutulish uchun o‘z o‘limi haqida sahna qo‘ygan erkakning rejasi qo‘shnilar ma’lumoti va kuzatuv kameralari orqali fosh etildi.

ChinaHunan
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