New potato variety named "Aytkhozhin" created in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstani scientists have created a new potato variety characterized by high yield and disease resistance. The new variety is also notable for being adapted to local soil and climatic conditions. This was reported by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

It is noted that the new potato variety “Aytkhozhin” is named. This variety was created through the collaboration of experts from the Kazakh Research Institute of Potato and Vegetable Growing and the Murat Aytkhozhin Institute of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry. The collaboration was based on the joint efforts of these specialists.

In developing the new variety, scientists primarily aimed to cultivate potatoes that are Kazakhstan'swell-adapted to soil and climatic conditions, high-yielding, and resistant to various diseases.

During the creation of the new variety, in addition to traditional breeding methods, modern biotechnological and molecular-genetic technologies were also used. These methods allowed for more effective selection of important potato characteristics and the formation of the necessary indicators for the new variety.

It is reported that these studies were carried out within the framework of budget program 267 and the program-targeted financing project for 2024–2026. The project was implemented within this scope.

One of the main directions of the project is the sustainable development of potato, vegetable, and melon cultivation. At the same time, special attention is paid to improving the selection and seed system and widely introducing modern agrotechnologies in agriculture.

The new “Aytkhozhin” variety is the latest result of scientific research on achieving high yields in Kazakhstan's conditions, cultivating disease-resistant crops, and effectively using modern breeding technologies.