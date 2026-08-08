2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight

One of the women with the longest hair in the world has once again attracted attention on social media with her 2-meter-71-centimeter hair. Measurements showed that her hair reaches almost to the ground.

The woman's hair falls well below her waist and is even longer than her height. Achieving this result required years of regular hair care, protection, and growth.

Photos and videos shared on social media sparked great interest among users. Many were especially impressed that the hair is longer than the woman's height.

Washing, drying, and carrying 2-meter-71-centimeter hair in everyday life is not easy. Nevertheless, the woman has no plans to cut it and continues to grow her hair.