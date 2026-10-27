Chinese entrepreneur sets world record by riding a motorcycle 40.74 kilometers on water

Chinese entrepreneur and founder of the ZXMOTO motorcycle company, Zhang Xue, has set a Guinness World Record by traveling 40.74 kilometers across a river on a specially modified motorcycle. This was reported by China's Xinhua News Agency.

The attempt took place on October 25 on the Jinjiang River, located in the Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua City, Hunan Province, China. Riding an MX450 model motorcycle, Zhang Xue traveled non-stop across the open water, breaking the previous record of 31.8 kilometers.

The motorcycle was specially retrofitted for water travel. It was equipped with amphibious devices that allow it to glide on water, a larger fuel tank, and an improved waterproof protection system. Special treads on the motorcycle's rear wheel helped push the water back to facilitate forward movement.

Representatives from Guinness World Records were present during the record-setting attempt. The distance was verified through GPS data, time logs, and video recordings.

Zhang Xue's attempts to ride a motorcycle on water began in 2009. At that time, he tried several times but could only cover a maximum distance of 20 meters. Seventeen years later, he has achieved his goal.

According to Zhang Xue, the main goal this time was not to increase speed, but to cover the entire distance steadily and safely. His team worked for several months to prepare and test the motorcycle.