Farmers in Japan amaze everyone by creating artworks in rice fields

Japanese farmers create large-scale pictures in rice fields using various colored rice varieties. This art form is known as "tambo-art".

Farmers first prepare the layout of the image. Then, the rice variety matching each color is planted in the designated spot. As the sprouts grow, a complete picture or wide composition becomes visible in the field.

This initiative was launched in the 1990s in the village of Inakadate to develop local tourism. The idea sparked the expected interest and later spread to other regions of Japan.

Today, such artworks are also being created in South Korea and China. The images in the rice fields are fully revealed especially when viewed from above.