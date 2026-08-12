This Has Never Happened Before: Boy in China Gets Combination Lock Stuck in His Nose (Video)

·83·World
This Has Never Happened Before: Boy in China Gets Combination Lock Stuck in His Nose (Video)

Children’s curiosity and playfulness sometimes lead to unexpected and even shocking situations. Young children often put LEGO pieces, small balls, pen caps, or scraps of paper up their noses. But have you ever heard of a metal combination lock getting stuck in a child’s nose?

Firefighters in Huaihua, Hunan Province, China, also encountered such an extraordinary case for the first time in their careers.

The Bull King role and a locked nose

It is unclear exactly how the little boy managed to put the heavy, sturdy metal combination lock into his nose. According to those around him, the child may have been trying to imitate the Bull King, a character from popular legends, and wore the lock in his nose like a piercing or ring.

This Has Never Happened Before: Boy in China Gets Combination Lock Stuck in His Nose (Video)

Unfortunately, the lock suddenly closed during the game, making it completely impossible to pull back out.

A delicate operation by the parents and rescuers

The boy tried several times to remove the lock himself, but when he failed, he began crying and asked his parents for help. Fearing that they might cause pain or serious injury to his nose, his parents had to contact the local fire and rescue service.

For the professional firefighters who arrived at the scene, the task also proved extremely difficult and delicate:

  1. Inspection and risk assessment: The rescuers understood that sharply pulling or applying pressure to the metal object could puncture the boy’s nasal septum or severely damage the soft tissue.

  2. A jeweler’s solution: In the end, the rescuers decided to use special hydraulic equipment and ordinary sharp cutters to gradually and extremely carefully cut away the metal lock.

“I’ll never do that again!”

Amazingly, the tiny “hero” remained remarkably calm and composed throughout the delicate and dangerous operation. After the rescuers cut through the lock and freed him, the boy tearfully and excitedly vowed never to put anything up his nose again.

This incident once again reminds parents never to leave young children alone with small and dangerous metal objects.

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