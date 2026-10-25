Israel is preparing for mass displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank

The Israeli government is preparing to launch the largest military operation in the West Bank of the Jordan River not seen since the 1967 "Six-Day War" and to carry out a mass forced displacement of Palestinians. This was reported by the influential British newspaper The Guardian.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed plans for a strict blockade of entire residential neighborhoods in the cities of Hebron and Halhul, as well as the forced displacement of their populations. He emphasized that the Israeli army is being put on standby for the largest-scale operation in the region in nearly 60 years.

What caused the escalation?

These sharp statements followed reports of the deaths of two Israeli servicemen near the city of Hebron: