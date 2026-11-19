Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Islamic nations to increase pressure on Israel and boost humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. He also stated that Turkey is ready to send containers to Gaza to be used as temporary shelters.

Erdogan announced this during his speech at the Justice and Development Party's parliamentary group meeting on November 18.

The Turkish leader emphasized that civilians in Gaza, especially children, are living in dire conditions, and stated that Muslim countries should not rely solely on the actions of others.

"We, as Muslims, must take action and ensure that stronger pressure is exerted on Israel. We must deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza before winter conditions worsen," he said.

Erdogan noted that children in Gaza are left without shelter, in the cold and rain, and stated that this situation cannot be ignored.

"We are ready to send containers to our brothers and sisters in Gaza for temporary accommodation," the Turkish President emphasized.

He also stated that regardless of the international community's reaction, Turkey will continue to speak about the situation in Gaza and support the Palestinians.