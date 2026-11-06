British publication's survey in Tel Aviv sparks international debate (video)

·84·World
British publication's survey in Tel Aviv sparks international debate (video)

Will Christ, a reporter for the influential British newspaper The Guardian, highlighted the uncompromising views within society regarding the tense situation in the Middle East and the future of Gaza during interviews conducted on the streets of Tel Aviv. The radical opinions expressed by an Israeli citizen during the conversation with the journalist have caused a widespread resonance in international media.

During the interview, the respondent expressed a firm position regarding taking full control of the Gaza Strip and the future of the territory.

Interview details: The respondent's claims

During the conversation with the British journalist, the following sharp opinions regarding the regional conflict were voiced:

  • Annexation and land issues: The interviewee stated that she considers the full occupation and annexation of Gaza to be essential, emphasizing that according to her beliefs and views, these lands belong to them;

  • Claims for population displacement: In her opinion, the war will not stop until the Arab population is completely removed from the territory, and they should leave for other Arab states;

  • Attitude towards neighboring regions: In response to the journalist's question, "Where should the Palestinians go?", the respondent stated that they should leave for any country other than Jordan, Lebanon, or Syria, otherwise, harsh measures would be taken.

International significance of the report

This survey by The Guardian reporter demonstrated how complicated the prospects for peace in society are becoming against the backdrop of long-standing conflicts and military operations in the Middle East. According to international experts, such uncompromising moods among ordinary citizens are clear evidence of how difficult the process of establishing peace and finding a diplomatic solution in the region is.

Gaza StripIsrael-Palestine conflictThe Guardian
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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