What did the Turkish leader say about the situation in Gaza and Israel's obstacles?

It was specifically noted that Ankara is fully prepared to send containers as temporary shelter for the people of Gaza, but the Israeli government is strictly refusing to allow it. In his speech, cited by The Jerusalem Post, he noted that Palestinians, including defenseless children, are forced to live in unusable tents amidst heavy rain and thick mud. Erdoğan called on the international community to immediately ensure the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid convoys.

Speaking on November 11, 2026, at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) held in Antalya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused Israel of deliberately obstructing the delivery of residential containers to the Gaza Strip. The Turkish leader emphasized that heavy rains in the region have left tents housing tens of thousands of Palestinians submerged in water and mud.

Furthermore, from the summit podium, the Turkish leader openly labeled the situation in Gaza an "ecocide" (ecological destruction) and firmly stated that military operations have caused immense damage to the region's nature and vital infrastructure.

Views and statements of the parties Key details and arguments President of Turkey (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) Israel is obstructing the shipment of residential containers to Gaza; the situation was assessed as "ecocide" Indicator of humanitarian crisis Due to heavy rains, the tents of tens of thousands of Palestinians have been left under water and mud Response from the Israeli side It was reported that 91,000 tents and aid via more than 8,200 trucks have been delivered through the COGAT structure Condition for reconstruction Israel stated that reconstruction work in Gaza depends on the disarmament of HAMAS

Official response and counter-statements from the Israeli side

In turn, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that through the COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories) structure, a range of winter aid supplies, including 91,000 tents and equipment in over 8,200 trucks, had been delivered to Gaza.

At the same time, Israeli officials firmly insist that the start of large-scale reconstruction work in Gaza and the delivery of major infrastructure aid depend on the disarmament of the HAMAS movement. Additionally, according to an NDTV report, Israeli representatives rejected the Turkish leader's accusations, calling them baseless propaganda.

In your opinion, can such sharp statements on the international stage and humanitarian issues provide a real impetus to improve the condition of civilians left in the harsh weather conditions in Gaza? Leave your thoughts in the comments!