Former Israeli Chief of Staff admits to sensational truth

·72·World
Former Israeli Chief of Staff admits to sensational truth

Former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Herzi Halevi has officially admitted that Israeli hostages held by Hamas were killed as a result of bombs dropped by the Israeli Air Force during intense military operations in the Gaza Strip.

According to the influential British publication Middle East Eye, the high-ranking former military commander made this open and sensational statement during a press conference held in New York.

"We did not know where they were": Halevi's open confession

At the press conference, the former chief of staff addressed the military strikes in Gaza and the fate of the hostages, revealing a bitter truth:

  • Israeli airstrike impact: "Our bombs killed the hostages. We did not know that they were being held at those specific targets," Herzi Halevi openly admitted;

  • Military pressure strategy: Nevertheless, the former military leader claimed that the large-scale active combat operations in the Gaza Strip were, at the time, the only necessary measure to free the citizens held by militants.

The October 7 tragedy and a massive systemic failure

Halevi also made significant statements regarding the Hamas attack that occurred on October 7, 2023:

  • Preventable attack: Noting that there was an opportunity to prevent this bloody attack, the general assessed the event as a serious and unforgivable failure of the Israeli state security system;

  • Denial of treason allegations: At the same time, he categorically rejected public suspicions that there had been betrayal or treason within the ranks of the army or intelligence services.

Previous statements and public pressure

This admission has brought a topic that had long been kept secret in Israeli political and military circles back to the agenda:

  • Shift in blame: Previously, the Israeli government had placed full responsibility for the deaths of all hostages on the Hamas movement;

  • Media investigations: Israeli local media had repeatedly reported that some of the captives were killed by their own army due to the massive airstrikes carried out during the early stages of the war.

This official confession by Herzi Halevi in New York is expected to cause further intensification of demands and protests against the government and military leadership by the families of the hostages within Israeli society.

Herzi HaleviHamasIsrael-Palestine conflictGaza Strip
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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