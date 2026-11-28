A Palestinian couple forced to leave their home due to Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip held their wedding ceremony in a tent in the courtyard of a school where they had found shelter.

The story concerns May Giddih and Sulaymon Akdih, who are living in a school located in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, which is under the administration of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Due to the fact that many buildings have been destroyed as a result of Israeli attacks and the population is forced to live in dire conditions, the couple could not organize a traditional wedding celebration. Nevertheless, they decided not to let this important day in their lives pass by and held a modest ceremony in a tent in the school courtyard that has become their temporary shelter.

The young couple's wedding reflected hope and the desire to start a new life even amidst war and destruction.