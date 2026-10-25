A new wave of mass protests begins in France: clashes in cities

·75·World
A new wave of mass protests begins in France: clashes in cities

A new and comprehensive wave of social and political tension has begun across France. More than 400,000 demonstrators took to the streets across the country to protest against the government's policies.

The situation became particularly tense in major cities: direct and fierce clashes between protesters and police were recorded in the city of Clermont-Ferrand. Due to the risk of unrest, world-famous cultural sites in the capital Paris were forced to close their doors ahead of schedule.

A new wave of mass protests begins in France: clashes in cities

70,000 police officers, helicopters, and armored vehicles

French authorities have deployed unprecedented security measures to prevent widespread looting and arson:

  • Massive security forces: According to Reuters, 70,000 police officers and gendarmes have been mobilized nationwide to maintain order;

  • Special equipment on high alert: Helicopters, heavy armored vehicles, and water cannons have been brought to the hotspots of the protests to quell the unrest;

  • Cllashes in Clermont-Ferrand: Police are being forced to use special means while dispersing crowds in the city centers.

A new wave of mass protests begins in France: clashes in cities

Cultural life in Paris halts: Famous museums closed

Due to security threats and unrest, France's most prestigious tourism and cultural centers have temporarily suspended their activities:

  • Louvre and Orsay museums: The premier masterpieces visited by millions of tourists — the Louvre and Orsay museums — have locked their doors;

  • Picasso and Grand Palais: The Picasso Museum and the Grand Palais exhibition complex have also stopped welcoming visitors and switched to an emergency security regime.

As protest movements continue to escalate across the country, the risk of the situation worsening further remains high.

FranceClermont-FerrandLouvre MuseumOrsay Museum
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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