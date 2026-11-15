Over 100,000 protesters take to the streets: Violent clashes in Paris

The French government has imposed a temporary ban on the sale and use of pyrotechnics due to ongoing protests and civil unrest in the country. This was reported in the official government journal.

Government decree and details of restrictions

According to the official document, by the Prime Minister's decree, until November 27 of this year, the sale and use of recreational fireworks and pyrotechnic items with low to medium risk levels are strictly prohibited throughout the country.

“The Prime Minister... decrees: until November 27 (inclusive), the sale and use of pyrotechnic items and recreational fireworks are prohibited throughout the country”, the document published in the official journal states.

The decree lists types of low and medium-risk products; these restrictions do not apply to professional pyrotechnics that require special permits.

Restrictions and protests Key details and indicators Ban on pyrotechnics Sale of fireworks and low-risk pyrotechnics suspended until November 27 Mass protests On November 14, over 100,000 people protested against rising costs Law enforcement measures Police used tear gas and stun grenades Start of the protests Started in September with demands from high school students around Paris

Causes of protests and clashes

Large-scale protests led to these drastic measures in the country. The movement began in mid-September with high school students demanding better conditions for schools in the suburbs of Paris. Over time, other citizens dissatisfied with rising prices joined them, and the protests spread to other regions.

As the protests continue, law enforcement agencies are using tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against participants. Specifically, on Saturday, on November 14, protesting against high prices, over 100,000 people took to the streets. In the capital, Paris, police were forced to use tear gas again to maintain order.

How do you think these mass protests and rising prices in France can be resolved? Leave your opinion in the comments!