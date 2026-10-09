October 9: Today is Post Office Day, and important events took place in history

Today is Friday, October 9. This date is remembered not only as World Post Day, but also for important events and famous figures in world history. The international postal system was founded, the way was opened to abolish the death penalty in France, and Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Prize. Furthermore, one of the most famous works of world literature — "Don Quixote" author Miguel de Cervantes — is also connected with this exact date.

October 9 — World Post Day

Every year on October 9, World Post Day is celebrated around the globe. This date is associated with the establishment of the Universal Postal Union on October 9, 1874, in Bern, Switzerland.

Today, the post office is not just a service for delivering letters and postcards. It also plays an important role in international trade, online orders, and the delivery of documents and parcels. Even in an era of rapid digital technology development, the postal system continues to strengthen ties between people and countries.

The theme for World Post Day 2026 is "A single postal network, endless possibilities".

1981: The way was opened to abolish the death penalty in France

On October 9, 1981, the law on the abolition of the death penalty was promulgated in France. This reform was implemented during the presidency of François Mitterrand.

The abolition of the death penalty became one of the most important historical steps in the development of human rights and the justice system in France. This decision brought about a major change in the country's approach to criminal penalties.

2009: Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

In 2009, the 44th President of the USA, Barack Obama, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee explained this decision by his efforts aimed at strengthening international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.

Because the award was announced shortly after Obama took office, it also sparked widespread debate in the international community.

1547: The author of "Don Quixote" was born

In 1547, Miguel de Cervantes, a great representative of Spanish literature, was born. He is famous in the history of world literature primarily as the author of the novel "Don Quixote".

This work by Cervantes had a major impact on the development of literature not only in Spain, but all over the world. The novel skillfully portrays the conflicts between dreams and reality, human ideals and the truth of life.

Cervantes' life was also not easy: he served in the military, experienced captivity, and continued to create despite numerous hardships. His legacy to this day is considered one of the most important treasures of world literature.

October 9 — A date connecting history and today

October 9, which at first glance seems like an ordinary calendar date, actually brings together important events in various fields. The formation of the postal system reminds us of the progress of international relations, the abolition of the death penalty in France of changes in the history of human rights, and Obama's award of debates and hopes in international diplomacy.

The birth of Cervantes once again demonstrates how powerfully literature can influence human thought and dreams.

Each of these historical events holds a specific meaning for the present day as well: progress, human dignity, peace, and culture are important values that drive society forward.