The latest mass protests and social unrest across France at the end of October once again escalated into armed clashes and riots with the police. According to official information provided by the country's Ministry of Interior, a total of 1,314 protesters were detained by law enforcement agencies during the actions on October 24.

As the situation on the streets spun out of control, 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were deployed across the republic to ensure security, leading to direct clashes between special forces and demonstrators in city centers.

Stoning, tear gas, and the wounded: What happened on the streets?

The intense confrontations in French cities were accompanied by unrest and destruction:

Fierce assaults by special forces: Footage captured by social media and cameras shows that batons, shields, and tear gas were actively used to disperse the protesters;

53 police officers injured: During the intense confrontations with the protesters, at least 53 law enforcement officers received various bodily injuries;

Arson and looting: Throughout the demonstrations, 75 cases of deliberate arson were recorded across the country, and 24 retail outlets and shops were looted by groups taking advantage of the riots.

The continuous October wave: The third phase of unrest

The protests flaring up in France are not unexpected, but rather a continuation of the deep social crisis that has been ongoing in recent weeks:

Record arrests in mid-October: During rallies held shortly before these protests (in the first half of October), police initially detained over 1,800 and, in the subsequent wave, more than 2,400 activists;

Total exceeds 5,500: In October alone, the total number of detainees across the country exceeded 5,500, indicating that anti-government sentiment remains at a high level in French society;

Emergency security regime: The government is continuing reinforced patrolling measures in public places, shopping centers, and transport hubs to prevent even more widespread potential unrest.

The situation on the streets of France has become a severe test for both sides, and the risk of further escalating social tension remains.