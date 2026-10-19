Tensions rise in France: Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum remain under threat

Reports indicate that the situation in major French cities has escalated following large-scale protests across the country. According to data, over 800,000 people have taken to the streets. In some areas, demonstrations have turned into riots, causing damage to commercial properties.

Reports state that stores of famous brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Guerlain, and Apple were vandalized by demonstrators. In the city of Limoges, it was reported that the historic city hall building was set on fire.

In the French capital, Paris, clashes are reportedly taking place between protesters and law enforcement officers, with barricades appearing on some streets.

Additionally, social media and certain reports emphasize that protesters plan to head towards France's famous landmarks — the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. However, information regarding a direct threat to these sites requires separate confirmation.

Protests are also reportedly being observed in other European countries. Specifically, it was reported that nearly 5,000 people took part in a demonstration in Milan, Italy.