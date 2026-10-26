Expensive Rolex watch found near a trash can in France (video)

·45·World
Expensive Rolex watch found near a trash can in France (video)

A video showing a person finding a Rolex wristwatch near a trash can in France has spread on social media. The footage attracted widespread attention. This was reported by The Tribune.

The video shows a man opening a box standing next to a trash can and finding a Rolex watch and its accompanying documents inside. The luxury watch was together with its box and special bag. The man put the watch in the bag and took it away.

This video spread against the background of mass demonstrations and looting observed during them in France on October 17, 2026. It was reported that on that day, stores of luxury brands such as Rolex were looted in a number of cities.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the found watch is a genuine Rolex or if it was taken from one of the looted stores. Doubts have also been expressed on social media that the video might have been staged.

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Charos
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