Macron to make emergency video address following mass unrest

Following widespread protests and unrest across France sparked by a sharp rise in the cost of living and fuel prices, the head of state Emmanuel Macron announced he would deliver an urgent video address to the nation.

The influential Le Monde newspaper, citing the Élysée Palace, reported that the president's official statement is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time (9:00 PM Moscow time).

Number of protesters: 550,000 to 800,000

On October 17, mass demonstrations took place in almost all major regions of France, especially in the capital, Paris:

Dispute over participant numbers: The organizers of the action claim that more than 800,000 protesters took to the streets;

Ministry of Interior report: The French Ministry of the Interior officially stated that a total of 550,000 people participated in the demonstrations across the country;

Main causes: The public's mass discontent was triggered by the rapid rise in fuel prices and a significant decline in the standard of living.

Clashes, looting, and the arrest of 1,800 people

In a number of major cities, rallies that began peacefully soon turned into open clashes with law enforcement agencies and riots:

1,800 people arrested: French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez officially confirmed that a total of 1,800 people were arrested for disorderly conduct across the country;

Strict punitive measures: The minister stated that the government is determined to identify and hold accountable all individuals involved in pogroms, street vandalism, and looting.

The expected address from the Élysée Palace is at the center of global attention, as it may announce new compromise measures by the government to mitigate the ongoing social and economic crisis in France and stop the violence.