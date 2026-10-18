Macron to make emergency video address following mass unrest

·65·World
Macron to make emergency video address following mass unrest

Following widespread protests and unrest across France sparked by a sharp rise in the cost of living and fuel prices, the head of state Emmanuel Macron announced he would deliver an urgent video address to the nation.

The influential Le Monde newspaper, citing the Élysée Palace, reported that the president's official statement is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time (9:00 PM Moscow time).

Number of protesters: 550,000 to 800,000

On October 17, mass demonstrations took place in almost all major regions of France, especially in the capital, Paris:

  • Dispute over participant numbers: The organizers of the action claim that more than 800,000 protesters took to the streets;

  • Ministry of Interior report: The French Ministry of the Interior officially stated that a total of 550,000 people participated in the demonstrations across the country;

  • Main causes: The public's mass discontent was triggered by the rapid rise in fuel prices and a significant decline in the standard of living.

Clashes, looting, and the arrest of 1,800 people

In a number of major cities, rallies that began peacefully soon turned into open clashes with law enforcement agencies and riots:

  • 1,800 people arrested: French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez officially confirmed that a total of 1,800 people were arrested for disorderly conduct across the country;

  • Strict punitive measures: The minister stated that the government is determined to identify and hold accountable all individuals involved in pogroms, street vandalism, and looting.

The expected address from the Élysée Palace is at the center of global attention, as it may announce new compromise measures by the government to mitigate the ongoing social and economic crisis in France and stop the violence.

Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“Plan to Stop”: Macron Aims to Pressure Trump on Ukraine at UN Summit“Plan to Stop”: Macron Aims to Pressure Trump on Ukraine at UN Summit22 September 15:59Macron in an awkward situation: Erdogan's wife refuses to have her hand kissed (video)Macron in an awkward situation: Erdogan's wife refuses to have her hand kissed (video)8 July 15:45Macron jogs in Yerevan: unexpected video blows up the internetMacron jogs in Yerevan: unexpected video blows up the internet4 May 14:07The controversy behind Bonya's statement: A clash of society, politics, and the media spaceThe controversy behind Bonya's statement: A clash of society, politics, and the media space22 April 10:30Macron and Pashinyan Steal the Show with Musical Performance at DinnerMacron and Pashinyan Steal the Show with Musical Performance at Dinner5 May 13:41Macron describes Russia, US, and China leaders as rival powers for EuropeMacron describes Russia, US, and China leaders as rival powers for Europe25 April 13:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once