93-year-old man and 89-year-old woman rescued in Kokshetau (video)

In the city of Kazakhstan's Kokshetau, rescuers provided assistance to two elderly people. A 93-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman were rescued and handed over to ambulance teams. This was reported by NUR.KZ with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the press service of the ministry, employees of the ministry's operational-rescue squad, together with police officers, helped open the doors of two elderly citizens' apartments.

In the first case, it was found that the 93-year-old man was unable to get up on his own and open the door.

To enter the apartment, rescuers used mountaineering equipment. They descended from the fourth floor to the third floor via the balcony and entered the apartment. After that, the man was handed over to the ambulance team.

In the second case, an 89-year-old woman born in 1937 was rescued. After the emergency rescue operations were completed, she was also handed over to the ambulance staff.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urged citizens not to leave elderly people unattended and to regularly check on their condition. It also reminded that in the event of an emergency, one should immediately call 112.