93-year-old man and 89-year-old woman rescued in Kokshetau (video)

·87·World
93-year-old man and 89-year-old woman rescued in Kokshetau (video)

In the city of Kazakhstan's Kokshetau, rescuers provided assistance to two elderly people. A 93-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman were rescued and handed over to ambulance teams. This was reported by NUR.KZ with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the press service of the ministry, employees of the ministry's operational-rescue squad, together with police officers, helped open the doors of two elderly citizens' apartments.

In the first case, it was found that the 93-year-old man was unable to get up on his own and open the door.

To enter the apartment, rescuers used mountaineering equipment. They descended from the fourth floor to the third floor via the balcony and entered the apartment. After that, the man was handed over to the ambulance team.

In the second case, an 89-year-old woman born in 1937 was rescued. After the emergency rescue operations were completed, she was also handed over to the ambulance staff.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urged citizens not to leave elderly people unattended and to regularly check on their condition. It also reminded that in the event of an emergency, one should immediately call 112.

KokshetauMinistry of Emergency Situations of KazakhstanNUR.KZ
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

45-year-old woman punished in Kazakhstan for her underage son's actions (video)45-year-old woman punished in Kazakhstan for her underage son's actions (video)Today 10:55Taiwanese man sentenced to prison after exposing infidelity via robot vacuumTaiwanese man sentenced to prison after exposing infidelity via robot vacuumYesterday 00:07Fisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight daysFisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight days9 September 14:47Illegal activity uncovered at a hotel in India: Uzbek woman also rescuedIllegal activity uncovered at a hotel in India: Uzbek woman also rescued4 October 21:24Tourist boat sinks off coast of Indonesia: 19 people rescued (video)Tourist boat sinks off coast of Indonesia: 19 people rescued (video)30 September 08:39French woman held captive for 12 years finally rescuedFrench woman held captive for 12 years finally rescued3 July 14:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies