In Kazakhstan, a tenant injured his landlord and was sentenced to 30 days in jail (video)

·81·World
In Kazakhstan, a tenant injured his landlord and was sentenced to 30 days in jail (video)

A video of a conflict between a landlord and a 22-year-old tenant in the Kazakh capital, Astana, has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred because the tenant did not vacate the house by the agreed-upon deadline. This was reported by NUR.KZ.

It is reported that a disagreement arose when the woman demanded that he vacate the rented property. The circulating video shows the man using insulting language toward the woman and attacking her.

According to the Astana City Police Department, the 22-year-old suspect has been apprehended. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, as he caused bodily harm to the landlord during the altercation. Investigative actions are currently underway.

Additionally, for using insulting language and committing petty hooliganism, the man was sentenced to 30 days of administrative detention by a court decision.

AstanaNUR.KZAstana City Police Departmentpetty hooliganism
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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