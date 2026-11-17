In the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, a driver who was speeding and splashed water on landscaping workers on the side of the road has been sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention. This was reported by Nur.kz.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion. The footage shows a Lexus driving through a puddle at high speed, causing the workers on the side of the road to be completely drenched.

According to the Astana City Police Department, the workers were cleaning the curb on the side of the road at the time of the incident. The driver did not reduce speed despite the flashing traffic light and failed to take measures for safe driving.

Police identified the 32-year-old driver and held him administratively liable. The court found him guilty of petty hooliganism and sentenced him to 10 days of administrative detention.