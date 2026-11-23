51-year-old Kumisay Palekeyeva, a resident of the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, has given birth to a daughter with the help of IVF. A year ago, the woman and her husband lost their three children to carbon monoxide poisoning. This was reported by Nur.kz.

It is reported that the tragedy occurred in 2025 in the "Qalmaqas" residential area of the Munayli district. The eldest daughter was born in 1995, the son in 2009, and the youngest daughter in 2012; all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

After enduring the severe emotional trauma of losing their children, the couple decided to become parents again. The "Ecomed" clinic provided them with a special certificate, giving them the opportunity to undergo free IVF treatment.

According to the "Ana men bala" perinatal center in the region, the baby was born on November 17. The baby girl weighed 3,400 grams and was 52 centimeters tall at birth. The delivery was performed via cesarean section. The surgery was carried out by doctor Japirak Yepenova.

Medical staff stated that the pregnancy proceeded without complications. Currently, both the mother and the baby are in good health.

Kumisay said that initially, considering her age, she did not believe she could give birth again. However, after the family tragedy, she decided to become a mother once more.

"After our house became empty, I decided to try to get pregnant and have a child, at least through IVF. I wanted someone by my side to support and care for, someone to live for and strive for in life," the woman shared.

During the initial Doppler ultrasound examination, the couple was informed that they would have a girl. The father chose the name for the baby, and she was named Ariya.

It is reported that in 2026, the "Ecomed" clinic provided certificates for free IVF treatment to 30 more families.

Additionally, the couple expanded their family further by adopting a 13-year-old child in September 2026. Thus, a new chapter has begun in the life of the family that endured such a heavy loss.