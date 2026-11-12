In Kazakhstan, a semi-nude man broke a school window and stormed into a classroom (video)

It is reported that the man was initially running around the school grounds. He then broke a classroom window and jumped into a room where students were present. A video circulating on social media shows children screaming in fear while adult men attempt to stop him.

In the city of Kaskelen, Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, a semi-nude man stormed into a school. The incident occurred on November 11 during a break between classes. This was reported by Nur.kz .

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According to the Almaty Region Police Department, a criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. The suspect has been apprehended and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Law enforcement agencies are determining all the details of the incident. As part of the investigation, the suspect's mental state will also be examined.

There were no injuries among students or teachers as a result of the incident. Psychological support is being provided to the children at the educational institution.