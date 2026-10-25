45-year-old woman punished in Kazakhstan for her underage son's actions (video)

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45-year-old woman punished in Kazakhstan for her underage son's actions (video)

In the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, a 45-year-old woman was held accountable after her son drove her car and performed dangerous drifts. This was reported by NUR.KZ with reference to the regional police department.

According to the Zhambyl Region Police Department, the incident involving dangerous driving was recorded by the Merke District Police Department, and an appropriate investigation was conducted.

«A 45-year-old citizen was held administratively liable for allowing her underage son to drive the car.

The vehicle was confiscated», — the police statement said.

In addition, law enforcement officers explained the legal consequences of such actions to the woman and reminded her of the necessity to comply with traffic rules.

Zhambyl regionMerke districtTraffic rulesNUR.KZ
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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