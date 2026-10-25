Three-year-old girl falls into a coma after dental appointment in Kazakhstan

In the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, a three-year-old girl fell into a coma after visiting a dentist. According to relatives, although the child had difficulty breathing during the dental treatment, the doctor continued the procedure. Currently, doctors have been fighting to save the girl's life for three days. Tengrinews reported on this.

Relatives of the child stated that the girl's condition sharply worsened during the dental procedure. In an appeal on social networks, her aunt said that the child's eyes sank and her breathing was disrupted. However, according to her, the doctor did not stop the procedure.

«When the mother screamed, saying something was happening to her daughter, the doctor said this condition would pass», — the woman says.

She emphasized that the mother asked to call an ambulance, but the doctor did not pay immediate attention to this request.

«After my older sister cried, a nurse from the neighboring room called an ambulance. The child lost consciousness, and foam came out of her mouth. The doctor, without providing medical assistance, stepped aside and did not try to help the child. As a result, precious time was lost. It is unknown what procedures were performed on the girl and what medication was administered to her», — she recounted.

According to the relative, the girl's heart stopped while she was being taken to the hospital. The second cardiac arrest occurred at the hospital.

«The child has been in intensive care for three days, unconscious and in a coma», — added the Pavlodar resident.

The Pavlodar Regional Health Department also confirmed that the girl's condition is extremely critical. According to official data, the child, born in 2023, was brought to the hospital on October 21. She was not kept in the reception department and was admitted directly to the intensive care unit.

The girl has been connected to a ventilator and is receiving intensive care. Telemedicine consultations were also held with specialists from the National Scientific Center of Mother and Child and the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center. During the consultation, the treatment tactics and further medical measures for the patient were agreed upon.

What did the dental clinic say?

The dental clinic where the girl was treated commented on the incident, stating that patient safety and the quality of medical services are of top priority for them.

«All procedures are carried out in strict accordance with medical protocols. An official investigation is currently underway to determine all objective circumstances and causes of the situation. Until the investigation is completed, it is too early to draw conclusions about the guilt of the clinic's staff», — the clinic's statement reads.

Representatives of the clinic also reminded that legislation provides for liability for spreading misinformation and slander.

According to the regional health department, law enforcement agencies are currently studying the details of the incident. A legal assessment of the event will be given based on the results of the investigation. The department also stated that this clinic provides medical services under a state order.