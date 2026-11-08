Three-month-old baby dies in hospital in Kashkadarya: investigation launched into the incident

·56·Society
Three-month-old baby dies in hospital in Kashkadarya: investigation launched into the incident

A three-month-old baby has died in the Kasbi district of the Kashkadarya region. An investigation is currently underway regarding the circumstances of the death, as well as the quality of medical care provided at the hospital.

It is reported that on October 15, the baby's family members took her to the district medical association due to her being restless. Doctors initially diagnosed the infant with intestinal inflammation and began treatment based on that diagnosis.

However, on October 19, the child's condition deteriorated. She was transferred to the intensive care unit, but despite the efforts of the doctors, she passed away.

The baby's relatives have stated that there is a discrepancy between the initial diagnosis and the information recorded in the medical documents after her death. According to them, while intestinal inflammation was initially diagnosed, later documents recorded illnesses related to liver cirrhosis and fluid accumulation in the brain.

Furthermore, the family members claim that while the baby was being treated at the hospital, she was administered potent drugs and antibiotics. They have appealed to the relevant authorities regarding this situation.

According to Hayot Shamsuddinov, press secretary of the Prosecutor General's Office, an internal investigation is being conducted into the medical staff involved in the incident. Additionally, a group of experts has been appointed, and investigative actions are being carried out regarding the case.

The results of the investigation and expert analysis are expected to clarify the causes of the baby's death and whether any legal violations occurred during the medical care process.

KashkadaryaKasbi districtProsecutor General's Officemedical error
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