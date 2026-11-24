In Brazil, an 11-year-old girl has been found to have a total of 81 teeth in her jaw. This rare condition, discovered through an X-ray examination, has left dentists astonished. This was reported by "Chosun Biz".

The girl initially visited a dentist to have remnants of her baby teeth in her upper jaw removed. During the examination, doctors noticed that the number of her teeth was significantly higher than normal. Subsequently, the number of teeth in her jaw was determined using X-rays and three-dimensional computed tomography.

It turned out that the girl had 18 baby teeth, 32 permanent teeth, and 31 supernumerary (extra) teeth. Thus, their total number reached 81.

Experts refer to this condition in medicine as multiple hyperdontia. Hyperdontia is a rare developmental anomaly characterized by the growth of more teeth than usual in the jaw. Typically, an adult has 32 permanent teeth.

Researchers also conducted a genetic test to study the girl's condition. It revealed a mutation in a specific part of the 9th chromosome. It was also noted that the treatment process would be complex due to such a large number of extra teeth.

Experts emphasized the need to develop a treatment plan in collaboration with a maxillofacial surgeon, orthodontist, periodontist, and prosthodontist to remove the extra teeth and normalize the dental arch.

This rare medical case was published in the scientific journal American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics in October 2011 under the title "Multiple hyperdontia: Report of an unusual case".